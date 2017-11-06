British Kidnapped In Delta Killed As Others Return Safely

One British hostage kidnapped in Nigeria has been killed while three others have returned home safely, the Foreign Office in London announced Monday .

The four, who were working with a Christian medical charity providing free health treatment in Delta State, were kidnapped on October 13.

Ian Squire was killed, while Alanna Carson, David Donovan and his wife Shirley survived their ordeal.

“We are grateful for the support received by the British High Commission, and help from the Nigerian authorities in negotiating their release,” the families of all four abductees said in a statement via the Foreign Office.

“We are delighted and relieved that Alanna, David and Shirley have returned home safely. Our thoughts are now with the family and friends of Ian as we come to terms with his sad death.

“This has been a traumatic time for our loved ones who were kidnapped and for their families and friends here in the UK.”

Kidnapping for ransom is rife in southern Nigeria, where high-profile individuals and their families are a frequent target for criminal gangs.

Victims are usually released after a few days once payment is made.

“We are supporting the families of four British people who were abducted on October 13 in Nigeria, one of whom was tragically killed,” a Foreign Office spokeswoman said in a statement