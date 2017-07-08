Britain denies backing agitators to break up Nigeria

The British government has denied claims by some secession agitators in parts of Nigeria that the british government is backing their agitation to break Nigeria.

It would berecalled that some agitators had claimed that some powerful nations like the US and UK were backing their agitation, while the US government had denied such claim. Paul Arkwright The British Envoy in Nigeria,Mr Paul Arkwright made the clarification yesterday while speaking with journalists when he met with the Speaker of the Kwara state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ali Ahmad, on a courtesy visit . The British Envoy said,”In a word no. We have nothing to do with any agitations and acts to break up Nigeria. We strongly support the unity of Nigeria. ” “We strongly support the federal government and that is the position that the British Government had held consistently. ” “We have absolutely no interest about agitation for the breakup of Nigeria and anybody who claims the British and the British Government is involved in any way is completely wrong‎” The British ambassador, who described Nigeria democratic situation as delicate, particularly commended both the kwara state government and the state House of Assembly on their efforts at upholding democratic tenets, and keeping the flame of democracy alive. He said the British government was interested in getting more Nigerian women engaged in politics, adding that he was happy with efforts of the state government and the House of Assembly in women participation, especially with women lawmakers holding leadership position in the House.