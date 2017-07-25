BRIEF ADDRESS BY THE NATIONAL COORDINATOR GENERAL OF CONSUMER PROTECTION COUCIL(CPC) ABUJA ,NIGERIA JULY 25TH 2017

Our organization is ten years this year of post-registration. During the cause of these ten years, we have had the good offices, even though you are only just some few months on seat. We have related very well with your predecessors. Your immediate past successor happens to be one of us in the core human rights community in Nigeria and Africa at large Mrs. Dupe Atoki.

It is our hopes and desires that your leadership of this agency would further consolidate and indeed take our mutual partnership to greater heights for the general good of the people of Nigeria.

Mr. D.G Sir, you would agree with us that the tasks ahead of you are enormous. This is because of the fact that Nigeria for the Past four decades have remained a sort of dumping ground for substandard goods even as the standards of services rendered to the huge population of Nigerians is way below global best practices.

Consumers of goods and services in Nigeria are constantly shortchanged and austerity cheated by the various service providers whose stock in trade is to a mass illicit profit by all means.

We appeal to you to open up a much more robust channels of communication with the organized civil society communities and Non-governmental bodies in Nigeria especially those that exercise the mandates to protect and promote the human rights of Nigerian Consumers.

We must observer that in our relationship with your predecessors we did experienced some lack of progress to carry through some impactful events and advocacy activities that have the potentials to defend consumer rights and this obstacle was often attributed to paucity it operational fund.

That notwithstanding, over the years we have opened up much more broad interactions with Nigerians both of home and abroad making use of the social media and our own online newspaper known as the Nigerian Insider News(www. thenigerianinsidernews.com). We have regularly published our Icons of Human Rights Magazine on monthly or bimonthly basis.

We humbly re invite your agency to partner with us by not only sending us press releases but patronizing us by way of commercial placements which we offer at greatly discounted rates.

Permit us to inform you that soon we will be holding our tenth year anniversary lecture here I Abuja just as we will invite your good offices to support us through placement of materials in our special anniversary publication.

Our objectives are

v To deploy the members’ creative talents as writers to promote, protect and project the human rights of all Nigerians and other law abiding citizens resident within Nigeria;

v To organize periodic seminars and training workshops locally for human capital development specifically on the tenets and ideals of Human Rights and the rule of Law;

v To attend International Workshops and Seminars targeted at the promotion and protection of human rights;

v To conduct periodic studies on ways, means and strategies for promoting and protecting human rights of law abiding citizens;

v To highlight human rights challenges confronting the persons in conflict with the law and seek for constructive modalities for redressing such violations; and

v To recognize excellence and good governance standards in the polity through yearly award ceremonies for exceptionally good, tested and trusted leaders in both the corporate and public sectors. The process of selection would be by transparent mass participation strategies.

Be assured of our highest esteem and consideration even as we look forward to reading your swift response.

______________________________ ________

Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko

National Cordinator.