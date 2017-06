The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed that 16 persons were killed in a suicide bombing attack that rocked Borno State, North-East Nigeria.



The incident occurred when five female suicide bombers attacked a community on Sunday evening at about 08:30 p.m.

Also on June 7, the Boko Haram attacked Jiddari Polo in Maiduguri making residents flee their homes and taking refuge from another neighboring