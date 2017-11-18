Borno police confirm multiple suicide bombings in Maiduguri 

Saturday , 18 November 2017
November 18, 2017 News 4 Views

The Borno State Police Command has on Saturday confirmed deadly suicide attacks at the outskirt of Maiduguri metropolis, which it said, two suicide bombers and a teenage boy were killed while four others seriously injured.
 Just during the week, a suicide bomber struck around Muna Gari community of the metropolis, killing 20 people with 29 others injured. According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Victor Isuku, in a Press statement said, “In the wee hours of today 18/11/2017, two female suicide bombers detonated their IED vest in the outskirt of Alakaramti village in Jere LGA, killing themselves alone.
“Then at about 0650hrs, two other teenage female suicide bombers infiltrated Alakaramti village. One of them hurriedly detonated her IED vest killing herself, her partner and an innocent boy. “While four others, including the mother of the innocent boy, sustained injuries. The corpses and the injured have been evacuated to University of Maiduguri teaching hospital. The police Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) team promptly rendered safe the unexploded Improvised Explosive Devices, IED vests and sanitized the area. Normalcy has since been restored to the area”. Isuku stated
3 comments

  1. Yan
    Yan'dakan Dass
    November 18, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    May Allah have mercy upon maiduguri residence and beyond.

    Reply
  2. Ekene Udensi
    Ekene Udensi
    November 18, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    UP BH,,, IN SUPPORTING SIT HOME DURING ANAMBRA ELECTION….

    Reply
  3. Olobo Samuel
    Olobo Samuel
    November 18, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    If ebira man car, kill ebira man the judgement would take place at okene- meaning hausa fulani man kill fulani housa man they shall be burie at boronu state, so if they like let them kill themself is not my problem, my problem is how a bag of rice will come down to five thousand naira only, 😀😀😀😀😀😀😀

    Reply

