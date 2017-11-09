Thursday , 9 November 2017
Home / News / BOMA GOODHEAD SKILL ACQUISITION ORGANERSING COMMITTEE MEETS WITH SKILL FACILITATORS.

Ahead of the BOMA GOODHEAD (Hon. Member House of Representatives, representing Akulga/Asalga constituency) skill acquisition and empowerment scheme  which aim and objectives is to make persons entrepreneurs and self reliance, under GBORI KALABARI, the organising committee of the scheme today meet with some skill facilitators.
The meeting was geared upon to addressing things related to quick start the acquisition.
The meeting was precided by Sir. Diepriye Moses(aka–DM Briggs), the Chairman of GBORI KALABARI.
In attendance were:.
1. Pedro Agobuala
2. Sir whyte Briggs
3. Animim Briggs
4. Abu Bobu
5. Ine Bobmanuel
6. Evng. Jackreceba
7. Ibiye Peters
8. Remember Jack
9. Asikiya Briggs
10. Tubonimibo Briggs
11. Ajemina
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

