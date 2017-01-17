Boko Haram/Kaduna killings: FG is hiding truth from Nigerians – Fayose

…Says: “Am not just opposition figure, I tell Nigerians the truth”‎

The Governor of Ekiti, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has faulted the Federal Government on claims that the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents have been technically defeated and that government was clamping down heavily on perpetrators of the Southern Kaduna massive killings. Fayose, who disclosed that he is not just an opposition of the government but also has chosen the path of revealing the truth to Nigerians against all odds, urged the citizens to look at sequence of events in the country and juxtapose them with his comments and how things are turning out to be. He made the remarks Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State chapter, while fielding questions from reporters on local and national issues. The governor, who cited the recent upsurge in insurgency despite claims by the military and the Federal Government that the terrorist group, Boko Haram, had been defeated, said he had told Nigerians that the FG was being economical with the truth. “I do not want to be seen as an opposition figure, but a man who tells Nigerians the truth. You can place my predictions, comments and warnings side by side with happenings in the country and you would know I tell the truth and I do not mince words. “Look at the Boko Haram issue. The Federal Government first said they have technically defeated the group, later they brought a flag to The Presidency saying Boko Haram has been utterly defeated, but look at what we are witnessing now. In as much as they are making some efforts, they are not telling us the truth.