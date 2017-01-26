Boko Haram terrorists invade Borno village, kills 8, abduct women, children

MAIDUGURI— Boko Haram terrorists, Monday night, invaded Dzaku village of Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State, killed eight persons and abducted an unspecified number of women and children.

Sources in the affected community disclosed that some terrorists came into Dzaku in two Hilux vehicles, armed with AK-47 rifles and petrol bombs, with which they wreaked havoc without confrontation. Askira Uba is in Southern Borno senatorial district and about 180 kilometres from Maiduguri, the state capital, that had witnessed series of deadly attacks in the past.

An indigene of the area residing in Maiduguri, Mr. Amos Ali, disclosed that one of his sisters was amongst those abducted by the attackers. He said: “Because of lack of telecommunication service, we could not be contacted that night. We later received a distress call from our community on Tuesday (yesterday) that Boko Haram insurgents attacked our people and killed eight before abducting several others, including my sister.

“We are worried, especially now that the military said it has eliminated terrorists from the region.” All efforts to get confirmation from the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Victor Isuku,