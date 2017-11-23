Boko Haram: “Technically Defeated” Or Technically Reinvigorated

By Nnamdi Ukasanya

Buhari rode to power with the promise of bringing to an end -the incessant attacks and subsequent killings by Boko Haram and her other nefarious activities against Nigerians.

It was on the strength of that empty promise and a few others, that many desperate Nigerians, agreed to tango with a world acknowledged serial failure and perpetual presidential aspirant – with the mindset that he is a retired Warlord, that should fight from the front.

When he entered Aso Rock and was enjoying the good-will and well mapped out strategies of of his predecessor -Goodluck Jonathan- including all efforts made at taming the insurgents and resuscitating the Economy, people were hailing that “a daniel had finally come to judgment”.

He was hailed when he further directed that a Military command be relocated to the North East -and at that instant, Buhari’s popularity soared to high heavens.

He was hailed when they claimed to have captured the spiritual power(Flag) of the insurgents -and many went on wild jubilation while blessing the day they rejected the former administration and ushered in the latter.

He was hailed when they announced that the insurgents have been technically defeated – and that became the topic of the century.

He was hailed when he shifted the attention of the Bruntai-Military, towards fighting Cattle Rustlers -and that was an indication that Boko Haram, no longer poses danger to Nigerians.

He was hailed when they shifted to Python dancing, Crocodile smiling, Lion singing and Scorpion clapping – all to prove that the battle against insecurity was well mastered and yielding the desired result as handled by a real and God ordained Commander -In-Chief .

Was he not hailed when he branded all Nigerians living or dead as corrupt as corruption with the exception of himself?

How about the hailing he received, when he blatantly declared that all his appointees were clean and typically incorruptible so long as they identify with him.

And he was also hailed when he publicly denied all his campaign promises to Nigerians with the exception of the ongoing charade called Fight Against Corruption.

But today, it has become obvious that GMB lacks the capacity to sustain anything handed over to him -and I am most disappointed by this black Country, that calls themselves, Nigeria, for obvious reasons:

…as a matter of fact, Nigerians became too impossible and irresponsible as I have been reading and watching and hearing many supposed educated amongst them – thanking saint Buhari, in agreement that one of his golden achievements is the taming of Book Haram – and I begin to ponder if this feat was achieved by the oozing body odour, or with the existence of some empirical evidences.

Aside granting amnesty to some notorious mass murderers -hooded as members of Book is Haram-and in total confirmation that “an attack on Boko Haram is an attack on the North”, what else has been achieved?

Isn’t it inexcusable that more than 50 people, were confirmed to have been blown up in Mubi Mosque by the same Book Haram sects -and in another development, the same blood sucking monsters were captured in camera, killing, and discomfiting the Nigerian Soldiers that formed pythons, not too long ago, and were they dancing uncontrollably naked in the peaceful East of the Niger, just to show a phantom Military sophistry on some harmless civilians.

Isn’t it laughable that this is also happening inside or close to the same Sambisa Forest, they claimed to have been transformed to a Football Pitch or Rice Plantation as it becomes unbearably worst to see the same endangered species -singing “hosanna in the highest” – in commemoration of the technically, gymnastically, psychologically and electrically defeated insurgents?

When will Nigerians stand up to the reality by asking that Buhari accounts for his stewardship as regards the promises he made before the 2015 election?

It’s on record that people have been dying like chickens since the inception of this administration, but quite regrettable that life is no longer worth anything in the eyes of Nigerians. A case of something happening several times and one is constrained to be used to it. But this is human lives we talk about here.

Lyntaz Osahon Osagie and company, where are you and where are we?

Are you guys aware that Boko Haram has extinguished more lives within the space of two and halve years of your Messiah than they did throughout the period of Jonathan’s administration??

Should we keep clapping in the name of partisan politics, while our people are being wiped out?

Who knows whose turn is the next as our supposedly daniel that came to judgment has become an over night disaster – crumbing every aspect of what was handed over to him like a pack of cards.

I wish to categorically state that, thanks and appreciation are due to those who saw these errors from afar and kicked, but were ignored on the alter of partisan politics and religious and tribal bias. And having tried with minimal result to redirect the attention of the Islamic murderers to the Southern Part of the Country, I think it’s time to put on hold, this amnesty nonsense and deal decisively with this criminals like the criminals they are, irrespective of who the sponsors are.