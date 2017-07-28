Friday , 28 July 2017
Boko Haram menace in Nigeria

Boko Haram menace in Nigeria

July 28, 2017

Jonathan was honest enough not to lie about the menace of and danger that boko haram posed. The media including international ones like CNN and others where allowed to cover and report what they saw. That’s leadership!

Today, we have a party in power still claiming they’ve defeated boko haram while placing a media blackout on the activities of the dreaded terrorist group.

Civilians and security operatives getting killed like chicken while the government continues to insist they’ve defeated them. The dictionary meaning of irresponsibility is “lack of a proper sense of responsibility” and I dare say, THE BUHARI GOVERNMENT IS COMPLETELY IRRESPONSIBLE AND RECKLESSLY IMPETUOUS!!
~ Prince Henry Nwazuruahu Shield

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

