Friday , 20 October 2017
Home / News / Boko Haram kill three soldiers, injure five in an ambush 

Boko Haram kill three soldiers, injure five in an ambush 

October 20, 2017 News 62 Views

Three soldiers have been feared dead and five others injured in an ambush laid by Boko Haram terrorists on a military operatonal vehicle in Borno State.
A reliable security source disclosed that the insurgents ambushed an operational convoy of the Commanding Officer (CO) of 81 Battalion, Nigeria Army at Bulabulin Ngaura town along Damboa/Maiduguri High Way where the three soldiers were killed.
Read: Gunmen attack warehouse in Abia
 The source added that the CO with other members of his convoy escaped being killed by whiskers leaving other five soldiers wounded.
He informed that two military gun trucks were carted away by the insurgents. The insurgents were also reported to have set ablaze a military operational camouflage colored hilux vehicle.
Maiduguri/Damboa road has witnessed several kidnaps and ambushes of both civilians and security personal since the road was reopened by the military last year
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

PLANNED INOCULATION OF CHILDREN: IBIM SEMENITARI SHOULD BE CALLED TO ORDER

Ibim Semenitari ought to know that this is not the best of times to embark …

19 comments

  1. Lot Kuhyop
    Lot Kuhyop
    October 20, 2017 at 7:19 am

    Python dance where are you please?

    Reply
  2. Bardmmors Egbunaike Onuoha
    Bardmmors Egbunaike Onuoha
    October 20, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Boko haram is a charitable organisations

    Reply
  3. Emmanuel Michael
    Emmanuel Michael
    October 20, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Hope its not my brothers they’re killing o

    Reply
  4. Anike Sunday
    Anike Sunday
    October 20, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Hahaha

    Reply
  5. Owunari D Afifamabia
    Owunari D Afifamabia
    October 20, 2017 at 8:17 am

    The Nigerian Army medical outreach should be busy there taking care of casualties of the war.

    Reply
  6. Thankgod Nwaku
    Thankgod Nwaku
    October 20, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Let them continue there phyton dance in the south, confused government.

    Reply
  7. Jacob Soyi
    Jacob Soyi
    October 20, 2017 at 8:34 am

    It’s a fat lie, Boko haram has been defeated. How are they able to achieve that fit?

    Reply
  8. Colliins Thaddaeus Emeka
    Colliins Thaddaeus Emeka
    October 20, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Kill them all

    Reply
  9. Ekene Udensi
    Ekene Udensi
    October 20, 2017 at 9:21 am

    HAHAHAHAHAHA… Up BH boys… APC is BH ,and BH is APC govt…

    Reply
  10. Augustus Akpan
    Augustus Akpan
    October 20, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Do we still have real soldiers? Not political soldieroooo hummm

    Reply
  11. Onyenkwere Goodluck
    Onyenkwere Goodluck
    October 20, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Y will u b writing and concocting lies against a ‘defeated charitable’ organisation??

    Reply
  12. Kings Kene
    Kings Kene
    October 20, 2017 at 9:43 am

    hmmmmm ekwe….

    Reply
  13. Innocent Julius
    Innocent Julius
    October 20, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Let the north stop supplying them with arm, when will these Carnage stop?? We have had enough blood shed.

    Reply
  14. Ahmeed Sunusi
    Ahmeed Sunusi
    October 20, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Lied

    Reply
  15. Ifeanyi Onyx Ifeanyi
    Ifeanyi Onyx Ifeanyi
    October 20, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Only three?? Why

    Reply
  16. Allen Morgan
    Allen Morgan
    October 20, 2017 at 10:11 am

    That’s very good wish they will soon kill buratai

    Reply
  17. Ekene Anaebo
    Ekene Anaebo
    October 20, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Who supplies them weapons?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved