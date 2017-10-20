Boko Haram kill three soldiers, injure five in an ambush 

Three soldiers have been feared dead and five others injured in an ambush laid by Boko Haram terrorists on a military operatonal vehicle in Borno State.
A reliable security source disclosed that the insurgents ambushed an operational convoy of the Commanding Officer (CO) of 81 Battalion, Nigeria Army at Bulabulin Ngaura town along Damboa/Maiduguri High Way where the three soldiers were killed.
The source added that the CO with other members of his convoy escaped being killed by whiskers leaving other five soldiers wounded.
He informed that two military gun trucks were carted away by the insurgents. The insurgents were also reported to have set ablaze a military operational camouflage colored hilux vehicle.
Maiduguri/Damboa road has witnessed several kidnaps and ambushes of both civilians and security personal since the road was reopened by the military last year
Python dance where are you please?
Boko haram is a charitable organisations
Hope its not my brothers they’re killing o
Hahaha
The Nigerian Army medical outreach should be busy there taking care of casualties of the war.
Let them continue there phyton dance in the south, confused government.
It’s a fat lie, Boko haram has been defeated. How are they able to achieve that fit?
Idiot, and right now BH dogs are fucking ur dirty mother…
Sorry you missed the point. I only used sarcasm to mock them and you insult me? What for?
Kill them all
HAHAHAHAHAHA… Up BH boys… APC is BH ,and BH is APC govt…
Do we still have real soldiers? Not political soldieroooo hummm
Y will u b writing and concocting lies against a ‘defeated charitable’ organisation??
hmmmmm ekwe….
Let the north stop supplying them with arm, when will these Carnage stop?? We have had enough blood shed.
Lied
Only three?? Why
That’s very good wish they will soon kill buratai
Who supplies them weapons?