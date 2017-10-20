Boko Haram kill three soldiers, injure five in an ambush

Three soldiers have been feared dead and five others injured in an ambush laid by Boko Haram terrorists on a military operatonal vehicle in Borno State.

A reliable security source disclosed that the insurgents ambushed an operational convoy of the Commanding Officer (CO) of 81 Battalion, Nigeria Army at Bulabulin Ngaura town along Damboa/Maiduguri High Way where the three soldiers were killed.

The source added that the CO with other members of his convoy escaped being killed by whiskers leaving other five soldiers wounded.

He informed that two military gun trucks were carted away by the insurgents. The insurgents were also reported to have set ablaze a military operational camouflage colored hilux vehicle.

Maiduguri/Damboa road has witnessed several kidnaps and ambushes of both civilians and security personal since the road was reopened by the military last year