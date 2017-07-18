Boko Haram Amir, Three Terrorists Surrender

Blessing Tunoh and Akinola Ajibola

The Nigerian Army says a high-profile Boko Haram terrorist and three others have surrendered themselves to troops of 120 Task Force Battalion at Goniri.

The army said a terrorist, Konto Fanami, who is the Ameer of Kafa hideout of the group that operates along Ajigin-Talala-Mungusum axis, and the others willingly deserted their hideouts on Monday.

During preliminary interrogation, they confirmed that they abandoned terrorism because of incessant hardship and realising that they were misled by their terrorist group leaders.

They stated further that they were erroneously misinformed and brainwashed about Islam and the Nigerian military as well as the society in general.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman, said: “The remorseful surrender terrorists regretted their involvement in terrorism and marvelled at the courtesies and humane treatment accorded them by the military on surrendering”.

“We call on those remnants of Boko Haram terrorists to follow suit and renounce the devilish creed as adequate arrangement has been made to receive all those that voluntarily renounce terrorism and surrender themselves and will be treated humanely,” the statement added.

This comes a day after a video said to have been released by the terrorist group surfaced, showing some women allegedly abducted by the militants in Borno State.

The women were seen in the video pleading with the Federal Government to negotiate with the insurgents to secure their release.

They were among those reported to have been forcefully taken away after the terrorists attacked a convoy travelling from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital to Damboa in June 2017.

Boko Haram Releases Video Of Allegedly Radicalised Chibok Girls

Earlier, in May 2017, the terrorists released a video purportedly of some of the abducted Chibok girls who have chosen to become part of the terrorist group.

Four girls were seen in the video said to have been offered to an online news website by a journalist, Ahmed Salkida.

The girls were wearing niqabs with only their eyes visible with one of them holding an assault rifle.