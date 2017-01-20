Boko Haram: 75 NSCDC Personnel Killed In Borno In 2016 – Officials

The Borno Command of the Nigeria Civil Defence Corps says 75 personnel of the command were killed while 15 were declared missing in action in the year 2016.

The Commandant of the Corps, Ibrahim Abdullahi, told journalists in a news conference that the officers were killed in separate attacks in Gwoza and Gamboru Ngala in the Boko Haram insurgency.

“We have alerted our sister agencies on the issues while the NSCDC national headquarters have assisted the families of the bereaved.” he said.

Abdullah noted that about 19 area offices belonging to the NSCDC across the state were completely destroyed by Boko Haram.

His words: “We will deploy additional 500 personnel in liberated LGA’s. We have already deployed 100 to Dikwa; we are preparing 30 for Monguno, while 20 of our men were drafted for Nganzai local government area.”

“Some of them are already in Chibok and Askira Uba local government areas.” Abdullahi stated.

Abdullahi said those deployed include the Anti-riot Squad, Bomb Detection and Disposal Unit as well as Intelligence and Detective Unit of the command.