Bloody Christmas: 10 killed in fresh attack in Kaduna by Fulani herdsmen

IN spite of 24 hours curfew imposed on three Kaduna State Local Government Areas of Jema’a, Kaura and Zango Kataf for security reasons, it was a bloody Christmas eve as Goska village in Kaninkon Chiefdom of Jema’a in Kaduna State was attacked on Saturday night , leaving 10 persons dead and several houses razed.

Police Public Relations Officer, Kaduna Police Command, ASP Aliyu Usman confirmed the attack, but said there was no casualty. He described it as ”attempted attack” on the community.

Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has however condemned the attack, describing it as inhumane and handiwork of forces of darkness.

El-Rufai in a strong-worded statement empathised with the families that lost their loved ones and charged security agencies to redouble their efforts.

He said the attackers will not know peace as they will be chased to their hideouts and brought to justice.

A local in Goska Bulus James told The Nation that, “the Fulani herdsmen had earlier informed the community that they will launch an attack on it. We didn’t take it seriously until when they came at about 5pm on Saturday. They encircled the village and started shooting anybody at sight.