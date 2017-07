Lagos State APC Primary election in Odiolowo turned bloody as Ward L Chairman, Demola, Hakeem Saka and all the ward excos were brutally beaten.

Mr Hakeem Saka, APC aspirant in Odi-Olowo who dragged APC to court and won the case against imposition was beaten, stripped today when he protested exclusion from the emergency primaries organized by Afikuyomi-led APC Electoral Committee in Rafiu Solomon Hall, Olateju Odi-Olowo.