BIRTHDAY TRIBUTE TO FORMER PRESIDENT GOODLUCK JONATHAN ! 

Your Excellency,
There are few leaders in Africa willing to sacrifice their ambition for the good of their country men you are one of them
Those who accused you of cluelessnesss are today taking selfies at the Auto plants and with made Made in Nigeria vehicles a dividend of your auto policy.
Those who said your administration lack direction when it established 11 brand new universities 9 of them In Northern Nigeria are currently clueless as to how to implement a simple school feeling program for primary school children.
Those who insulted you and insisted that the Petroleum subsidy program was a scam just approved a 0.5 Trillion naira subsidy scam payment
The professor who claimed your successor will definitely bring fuel pump to = 40 have suddenly gone deaf and dumb while fuel prize is currently cruising around 600 naira in some cities
Those who claimed the presidential Air fleet was too large and a complete waste of resources have spent over 5 billion naira in just 6 months fuelling the fleet and junketing from one continent to another without any thing to show for it
Those who claimed you were heading to Chad to plan more attacks on us were the first to visit Chad after you left.
Your agricultural policies which yielded a lot of dividend is the next achievement your adversaries are planning to appropriate to themselves
When the Treasury Single Account was been hailed as a super invention they concealed your name and in scripted theirs, immediately it had little issues they dumped it on you, tomorrow they will claim IPPIS
They said you lacked the political will to fight insurgency yet most if all the LGA’S you reclaimed and handed over to them have been lost with unimaginable loss of lives
They said you were not a soldier and therefore lack the military capacity to lead the fight. Sir those who promised to lead the fight from the front have been dishing out orders from the safety of the bedroom of their wives
You left us with one of the fastest growing economy according to CNN, however those who said Nigeria was mismanaged under you have superintendent over the highest job losses and economic depreciation in the History of our great Nation.
You said your ambition was not worth the blood of a single Nigerian you proved it by your actions.
As you celebrate another year today , we are very grateful to the king of heaven for giving us a leader like you.
The first female Cadets of the NDA are grateful
The First set of students from the 11 new federal universities who are now in 400 level are grateful
The first Sets of students from the University of Petroleum are grateful
The First sets of Nigerian Pilots trained abroad are Grateful
The Recipients of the Presidential scholarship scheme for first class students which was recently suspended by our change agents are grateful
The recipients of the Youwwin programme and the Youwwin for women are grateful
The beneficiaries of the innovation in fertiliser distribution will never forget you
The 1000 Beneficiaries of the TETFUND scholarships for Lecturers in Nigerian Universities are grateful
The generations that will access information via the freedom of information act (FOI) will see your signature
The Millions of Almajiri pupils across Nigeria who benefited from you milk of kindness will live to testify
Those who ply the Abuja – Lokoja Benin road will remain thankful
NYSC Members who will benefit and those who have benefited from the increased of allowances from =N= 8216 to =N= 19800 are grateful
The commuters on our railways know clueless when they see one
May heaven and History be kind to you today and Always
Happy Birthday Your Excellency !!!!!!!
▪EFCC Chiko
Happy birthday to you our former President, the only one and only original Eze gburugburu of Ndigbo.
Congrats sir,Nothing do u.
Happy birthday my oga.
Today is our former president birthday, his birthday wishes has set social media on fire,
Pls wen b buhari birthday ?
Happy birthday your excellency sir.
I thank God Almighty that the APC at last saw something good to say about you. Happy Birthday my President.
Happy birthday
Hbd sir i wish u a long life and prosperity
HBD to the hero many more years ahead in ur new age sir.
Happy birthday Sir age gracefully