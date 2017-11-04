BIPC BOSS DONATE COMPUTERS TO GCSS AMAAFU

By Orturan Zaki Felix Grm

The MD/CEO, Benue Investment and Property Company, BIPC, Mr. Jacob Mulya yesterday donated ten sets of computers and accessories to Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Amaafu, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, Benue State.

Making the donation at the premises of the school, the BIPC boss said, the gesture was in fulfillment of his desire to promote computer education among the young students.

Mr. Jack Mulya who is also an old student of the school, stated that even though he never had the opportunity of acquiring computer education during his days at the school, he was not ignorant of the importance of computer literacy in lifting the standard of education in the area, more so that the world has become a global village.

The BIPC boss who was represented by Mr Manasseh Torsue decried the situation where some schools lock up their computer laboratories without putting them to good use and urged the school management to ensure the effective use of the computers in other to achieve the purpose they are meant for.

Receiving the items the principal of the school, Mr Dominic Gundu thanked Mr. Jack Mulya for the gesture.

Mr. Gundu pledged to put the computers into good use for the benefit of the students, whom he said needed to be computer literate to source for information through the internet and called on other spirited old students of the school to emulate Mr. Jack Mulya whom he said has made the school proud.

In their vote of thanks, the President General, Tongov Development Association, Comr Terkura Ahua, Vice Chairman, APC Katsina-Ala LG, Hon Bem Ayua and Councillor representing Iwar Ward, all applauded the gesture done by Jack Mulya and called on the people of Shitile, Tongov, and Katsina-Ala to support Mr. Mulya whom they described as a worthy son of the area, to enable him do more for his people.

Also speaking, the PTA chairman of the school, Mr. Patrick Aliko, thanked BIPC boss and appealed for more assistance from government, parents and other old students of the school to renovate the dilapidated classroom blocks and the students hostel.

On his part, the District Head of Iwar, HRH Zaki Kur Ikuran appreciated Mr. Jack Mulya for his concerted efforts in community development and appreciated Governor Samuel Ortom for finding their son worthy of appointment as the MD/CEO of BIPC and described the appointment of their son as a round peg in a round hole.

In a related development, Mr. Jaq Mulya also promised to take over the renovation of a three class rooms block at the school.