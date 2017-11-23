Bilyaminu Haliru: There’ll be no cover up — Police 

— THE Police have said there will be no cover-up in its handling of the murder of Bilyaminu Haliru, son of former National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, Haliru Bello, insisting that investigations in the case will be professional.

Maryam Sanda and Bilyamin Bello: when they got married a few years ago The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Police, which is handling the case, said the suspect and wife of the deceased, Maryam Sanda, who has been in its custody, had already been charged to court. The command, in a statement yesterday, explained that the suspect cannot be transferred to prison custody on remand because she has a six-month-old baby. In the statement by its spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, the FCT Police Command also disclosed that it has secured a remand order for two weeks from the FCT High Court in respect of the suspect, “pending the completion of investigations.” Part of the statement reads: “The case has been assigned to FCT High Court No. 32, Jabi, FCT, Abuja, for trial by the Chief Judge of FCT and charges have been filed. “The suspect has been charged with the offence of Culpable Homicide punishable under Section 221 of the Penal Code. “The Command wishes to assure members of the public that investigation will be carried out professionally. “However, the media are also advised to always verify information at their disposal before going to press.