Bill Seeking To Nullify Rivers State Reserve Fund Law No. 2 Of 2008

▪Dakuku’s Criticism, Diversionary, Self-Seeking – PDP

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has dismissed Mr Dakuku Peterside’s criticism of the move by the State House of Assembly to repeal the State Reserve Fund Law No 2 of 2008 as mere noise making to re-establish himself into public reckoning.

The State PDP in a statement by its chairman, Bro Felix Obuah and signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam, said Mr Dakuku’s outburst is unnecessary, positing that his criticism of the move to repeal the failed law has further exposed his inexperience and unwillingness to learn the act of governance from his superiors.

While applauding the steps being taken by the State Lawmakers to redeem the State from such visionless law, the State PDP chairman queried why the State governor, Chief Barr Nyesom inherited an empty treasury on assumption of office if the intendment of the law was to save for the future.

Bro Obuah described as ironical that a fund that was intended to save for the future could be met empty by the succeeding government, stressing that without much argument the law backing such fund has automatically outlived its usefulness and should be repealed outrightly.

Perhaps, Mr Dakuku Peterside needs to be taught the simple elementary principle of economics that governs saving for future use.

What is the intent of hiding the bulk of federal allocations due the State on monthly basis into such a fund when the State was lacking the basic needs of life such as water, electricity, good roads besides poor management of public schools and health institutions, as witnessed under the Rotimi Amaechi administration if not criminal.

Teachers and other civil servants were being owed backlog of salaries while Dakuku’s personal friend, and ally, Rotimi Amaechi pretended to be saving money for the future on behalf of the hungry, jobless and dying Rivers people.

What an errant nonsense, yet Mr. Dakuku Peterside as the then member of Amaechi’s kitchen cabinet, and Commissioner in charge of Works and later, member of the Federal House of Reps never raised cared.

More surprisingly and shocking too, is why the like of Dakuku Peterside have continued to pretend not to see the marvelous work and projects being executed by Governor Nyesom Wike with the meagre resources at his disposal.

With same meagre resources, the arrears of the civil servants salaries Dakuku and his friend could not pay have been cleared, the roads that were not passable throughout the eight wasted years they held Rivers people down are now as though designed and placed on Rivers lands case.

What Dakuku thought was only possible in Western countries that informed his regular overseas trips he can now enjoy locally yet he has refused to say thank you to the State Chief Executive, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike who has hugely demonstrated that he (Dakuku) is never and can never be his equal naturally. Rather than join fellow Rivers people who are daily thanking God for such a ‘talk-and-do’ governor, Dakuku is busy beating the air and fanning the embers of disunity through spurious activities and sponsorship of unnecessary protests against the quality leadership and good governance Gov Wike is giving to Rivers people.

While advising Mr. Dakuku Peterside as we have always done to begin to grow up and find a way to launder his battered image by not infecting NIMASA for which he has been undeservedly appointed its Director-General, we make bold to say that any government especially people-oriented ones have the right to initiate programmes and policies including repealing obnoxious and fraudulent laws in order to make life better for the citizenry and move the State forward.

It’s on this note that we conclude that Mr. Dakuku’s criticisms about the Bill seeking to repeal the Rivers State Reserve Fund Law No 2 of 2008 is rather diversionary and senseless and one, among his many actions and utterances aimed at instigating crisis in the State but thank God he has failed before he started.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah, PDP Chairman, Rivers State.

Tuesday, January 17, 2017.