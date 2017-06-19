Biafra: Why agitators are jokers – Senator Tejuoso

–

Senator Dapo Tejuoso, (APC – Ogun Central) says those agitating for Biafra were joking as the South-East people are still represented in the National Assembly.

He said the agitations would become a serious issue only when the people of the zone come up through their representatives in the National Assembly to demand a new country as expected in a democratic setting.

“As far as I am concerned, the South East is still represented in the senate; they have their own senators, they have their House of Representatives members, they have not come up through any of these process to say they want to form another country; those who are shouting are those outside the system.

“So, for me, it is the day, senators start talking about it, that House of Representatives members start talking about it, it is then that it will make serious importance, but we are running democracy.

“The day they said people should stay at home and they too stayed at home; their House of Representatives members did not stay at home and these are the people representing them”, Thisday quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state has declared that Biafra will never stand, describing the agitation as a mere expression of freedom of expression.

The governor said Nigeria is bigger than Biafra, noting that even if referendum is called on Biafra, it will fail.