BENYSTA MICROFINANCE BANK EXCITES GOVERNOR ORTOM

By: Tahav Agerzua

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, last Monday flagged off the commencement of banking operations at the Benysta Microfinance Bank Limited, in Makurdi with excitement, expressing hope that the financial institution would boost the economic fortunes of indigenes.

He lauded the efforts of the initiator, Architect Asema Achado, and urged others to emulate his efforts in the economic sector as well as provision of infrastructure and support for the church.

Governor Ortom urged indigenes to take advantage of the bank and other facilities available in the Central Bank of Nigeria, Bank of Industry and Nexim Bank to enhance economic activities in the state and also grow the economy.

The Governor said they must learn to take and repay loans as well as copy good business practices from non indigenes who were prospering in the state.

He said the path to development was through the organized private sector since government at all levels was handicapped in the provision of jobs, wealth creation, and offer of opportunities.

The Governor expressed happiness that the private sectormin the state was picking up under the leadership of Archtect Achado as the President of the Benue Chamber of Commerce Industries, Mines and Agriculture, BECCIMA, and urged members to sustain the tempo.

He reiterated the policy of his administration to partner with the sector to drive the economy of the state.

Chairman of the bank, Arc Achado Asema, assured that the financial institution will be active and innovative and shall strive to do new things by pushing game changing ideas and processes.

“Benysta MFB limited is conceptualized to deliver cutting edge services to the teeming underbanked and less privileged spectrum of the financial services sector in Benue State,” he stressed.

“I invite you to take advantage of our products and services such as agricultural loans to facilitate rural farming to increase the yield and improve the earning capacity of farmers in