Benue’s political harassment and the arrest of Franc Utoo

By Collins Uma

Tonight, as Franc Utoo spends the night as guest of the Benue State Police Command, on the orders of the Benue State Chairman of the APC, Abba Yaro, as confirmed by Berger Alfred Emberga Mrp, the Acting Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, I have a few questions.

Where are all the lawyers who are Franc Utoo’s learned colleagues?

Where are all his allies in the trenches of the struggle for emancipation from murderous political godfathers?

Where are all the young people who have been inspired and motivated by his words?

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”

“In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”

NOW is the time to STAND and be counted.

#FreeFranc