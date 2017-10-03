Benue Workers’ Strike: The Anger Against Ortom is Genuine 

By Asawa Joseph

There is no hiding the fact that if you sample the opinion of 100 Benue citizens and residents who toil and sweat at the risk of their personal life to usurp powers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and installed the promising All Progressive Congress (APC) in the April 11, 2015 gubernatorial polls in Benue state, the general consensus will be that governor Samuel Ortom should be tied to a broom stick and shot with a water gun.

Over two years on the saddle, governor Ortom seems to have woefully failed on all indices of a good governance, elevating only propaganda and the invocation of “By the Grace of God” and “In God We Trust” as a state craft.

In all honesty, one can not understand the rationale to which the Ortom led administration has devised in allocating and compensating political office holders. Some geo-political axis and interest have been completely neglected while ram-jamming dozens of juicy patronage to loyalists of his Mbakor godfather and the Nongov clan at the detriment of the original APC members whose platform he (Ortom) joined on the eve of the 2015 guber primaries.

To worsen the yoke to which Benue state civil servants are subjected to, the clear status of the bailout funds, London and Paris Club Refunds, the IGR and the Monthly Federal Allocation as well as Domestic and Foreign Loans collected over time still wrapped in secrecy with local government staff and primary school teachers still left high and dry.

The feeling throughout the length and breath of Benue is that the state under governor Samuel Ortom is breeding on all fronts, and I am of the candid opinion that the “Nyam Ikyume of Nzorov” should do a self appraisal and rethink his strategy so that he shall be able to reduce the weight of nemesis awaiting him before, during and after 2019.

It is regrettable to equally note that what has transpired clearly shows that Samuel Ortom is not prepared for leadership. He is just okay with the blane of the siren and holding court in the Peoples House if he is in Makurdi.

It is quite shocking that the tears Ortom shed in Otukpo during electioneering for the plight of civil servants were crocodile tears. If the civil servants were stung by scorpions under Gabriel Suswam, they are now being bitten by vipers. And this is within two years of an administration. God knows Suswam did not show us his colours this early.

Infact, let the governor be reminded that days of propaganda which is his trademark are over. By the new Information Communication Technology, his lies are being exposed on daily basis just as it was easy to see the governor dance “Azonto” and eat frogs in China during his birthday while his Benue constituency was on fire.

Another point of anger is that, if the late Aper Aku and Rev. Fr. Moses Adasu and his predecessor Gabriel Torwua Suswam had moved the state at the millipede level within the span of two years (the manner which Samuel Ortom is going), Benue would not have only been a glorify village, but a typical village just like he did during his tenure as Chairman of the dump-yard called Guma.

The questions to ponder about are;

Upon all the nonsense theory of no money while Ortom’s appointees are busy stealing to buy Makurdi, Gboko, Otukpo and Abuja in a frenzy, will the Benue electorates still trust this Chameleon with their votes in 2019?

Can a man who is using the fake appellation of “In God We Trust” but turn around immediately to impose chairmanship candidates on people be trusted with leadership again?

Can Benue people still entrust their destiny in the hands of a garage boy who is on his way of leaving the state with a heavy debt profile running well over N60 billion inspite the homongous accruals and palliatives from the federal government in 2019?

As it stands now, even the Benue APC is now openly mobilizing, concertizing and sensitizing the leadership and membership of the party to aggressively shop for a new candidate ahead of 2019 because presenting the wolf in sheep-clothing will be disastrous to the electoral fortunes of the APC in 2019 especially now that the card-reader is going to be sharper.

This Article was written in January this year. It is being re-posted here based on the popular Demand