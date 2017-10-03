Benue workers prepare for indefinite strike

Benue State residents are preparing for an indefinite strike scheduled to begin tomorrow.

Organised labour has directed workers to down tools.

The strike, according to a circular made available to The Nation, is to demand payment of seven-month salary arrears, 11 month for local government workers and one year owed primary school teachers, including pensions and gratuities.

Governor Samuel Ortom appealed to the workers for understanding, saying he met an over bloated wage bill of N7.8 billion.

But labour is determined to go on with the strike.

Investigation by our correspondent showed since the strike notice was given last Thursday, Makurdi residents had been stock-pilling foodstuffs.

A resident, Peter Ayila, said he had filled his car’s tank and that of his wife with petrol ahead of the strike.

At Wurukum Market, people bought food items in large quantities.

A 40-year-old woman, who came to buy rice and tomatoes, Elizabeth Ugoh, told The Nation she didn’t know how long the strike would last, since workers had not been paid for months.

“There is need to take precautions,” Elizabeth said