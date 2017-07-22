Benue PDP, Beware of Eugene Aliegba

Aare De Oracle

The Benue chapter of the PDP must be careful of a former commissioner in the Gabriel Suswam administration, Professor Eugene Aliegba. They must never think that the man is fully with them with his blood and soul. I am saying this because of what he told me on the 28th day of April, 2017. (Dr. Suswam was in detention then, so think well). Professor Aliegba is my very good pal, having met and cemented our friendship during the 2011 Tiv /MUTA convention in Maryland, USA. While speaking with Aliegba in April this year, he told me never to ask him about the PDP again as he had concluded plans to join the APC or the SDP in order to actualize his governorship ambition In 2019. His reason was that the PDP denied him the ticket to fly the party’s flag in 2015. He even accused Dr. Suswam of being behind the party’s action. Now that the PDP has come back stronger as a result of the last Supreme Court ruling, I see Aliegba coming back as a genuine member just because of the same guber ambition, and accepting him wholeheartedly will be perilous to the party. I done talk my own. Are De Oracle.