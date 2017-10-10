Benue Government Reveals Plan To Immortalise General Victor Malu

The Benue State government has disclosed plans to immortalise the Late Chief Of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Victor Malu who died on Monday at an Egyptian hospital.

Governor Samuel Ortom said this in Makurdi on Tuesday while lauding the late general of generals.

He said a proposal has been made ahead of Wednesdays’ State Executive Council meeting to immortalise him for his contributions to the state and Nigeria in general.

Malu, who was the Chief of Army Staff during the early days of President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, but fell out with the government following the 2001 Zaki-Biam military invasion, largely lived a very private life thereafter before his death.

He was aged 70, before his demise