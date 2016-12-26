BENUE DEPUTY GOVERNOR FELICITATES WITH NIGERIANS

Benue State Deputy Governor, Engr Benson Abounu has felicitated with His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR; the Executive Governor of Benue state, H.E, Dr Samuel Ioraer Ortom; the Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Terkimki Ikyange and members of the Assembly; State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Iorhemen Hwande, Distinguished Senator George Akume, the Christian community, elders and the entitre good people of Benue state on the auspicious celebration of the birth of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.

Engr Abounu thanked the people for their understanding and continuous support to the Samuel Ortom administration inspite of the state’s difficult financial situation and nationwide economic recession, and calls on them to sustain their support for the government.

While wishing the people happy celebration and a prosperous new year, he assures them of the commitment of the Ortom administration to the good of the state and the improvement of their welfare.