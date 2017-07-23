BELLO URGES AMNESTY TRAINEES TO MAKE PRACTICAL USE OF KNOWLEDGE GAINED TO BECOME SELF-RELIANT

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Be-Multi World Plus Ltd, Hon. Bello Bina has, on Friday, urged beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) to make good use of the various training programmes organised by the Amnesty Office and become better citizens of Nigeria.

He stated this at the end of a two-week training programme tagged Refresher Course on Entrepreneurship, Fish Farming & Poultry Pollution organised by Be-Multi Farms, a subsidiary of Be-Multi World Plus Ltd in conjunction with Powerplus Engineering Limited, at the corporate headquarters, Yenagoa.

Bello advised the 32 trainees to make practical use of knowledge gained in the course of the training, as it would make them self-reliant.

He thanked the Amnesty Office for bringing the trainees to Bayelsa and choosing Be-Multi World Plus Ltd as a training center.

While stating what prompted him to venture into aquaculture, Bello highlighted that it has always been his desire to create jobs for the teeming youths in order to contribute to the agricultural needs of the Niger Delta region.

He equally admonished the ex-agitators to dispel every violent disposition and become law-abiding citizens thereby contributing to national development.

Speaking, the Coordinator of Powerplus Eng Ltd, Mr. Seleipre Tonbie commended the Group Chairman for mounting cutting-edge facilities in the corporate headquarters, saying that it speaks volume of Bello’s desire to see a better Bayelsa.

On behalf of the Amnesty Office, the coordinator presented the birthday cake to the Group Chairman whose birthday comes up on Tuesday, 25th July, 2017.

High point of the event was the presentation of certificate of attendance to the 32 trainees and cutting of the birthday cake.