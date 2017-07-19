Thursday , 20 July 2017
Bello proscribes ASSU in Kogi varsity

Kogi State Government Wednesday proscribed the Academic staff union of Universities (ASUU) of the State University, KSU, Anyigba with immediate effect.

 

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State The State governor, Yahaya Bello who announced the proscription after an emergency meeting of the State Executive Council in Lokoja said the decision became necessary as all efforts to make members of the academic union of the institution see reasons to call off their seven months old strike action has failed. The governor also ordered the striking lecturers back to work failure of which they should considered themselves out of job in the institution

 

