 BARR. OKAH TASK STAFF OF INFO. MINISTRY ON DISCIPLINE AND HARDWORK

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barr Emma Okah has charge the staffs of the Ministry to exhibit discipline and hard work, saying that the ministry will not tolerate laziness and sentiments from workers but will reward on meriits and result oriented staffs.

The Commissioner stated this today 23rd November, 2017 during a parley with the staffs of the ministry including directors, Permanent Secretary and Information officers posted to Ministries, Departments and Agencies MDA across the state.

He frowned at the non functional working equipments in the ministry and vowed to revamp the ministry for more productivity.

Barrister Okah in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media, Chinedu Wosu charged the staffs to be more committed to duties and shun laziness and I don’t care attitude to duty. He promised to ensure regular training and retraining of the staffs to encourage manpower efficiency in the sector and also improves standard.

According to him, ‘this is an Information digital era, we want our information officers to be abreast with modern information technology to meet up with the global standards

On the welfare of workers in the sector, Barr Okah said, only hardworking staffs will be encouraged and motivated.

Hear him, ‘there is no sentiment to work, I don’t have brother and sister when it come to work, let your work be showing, if you are not doing your work, you are not my friend as there is no prize for idle staff’, I have no friend, no enemy, nobody will jeopardize anybody or intimate anybody in this ministry, no matter where you come from’.

On making the Ministry of Information newsrooms more effective and efficient, Barrister Okah promise to provide working tools and equipments needed and carry out repair works on all faulty equipments.

He declared that the ministry would welcome positive and constructive criticism from the public, just as he urged the information officers in MDAs to be more proactive. He appeal to the staffs to love one another, rather than work as an enemy in the office, noted that such attitude would lower productivity

The Commissioner’s interactive parley with the staffs also welcomed questions and answers from staffs on promotion, welfare, training and re-training from the staffs, as he said, he will introduce quarterly awards for hardworking staffs

Earlier, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim thanked the commissioner for showing love to the staff and hosting the parley with them. Describing the Commissioner as a visionary, charismatic leader, experience and hardworking, Nsirim charged the workers to reciprocate the gestures by displaying good behaviors to work.

He calls for an attitudinal change amongst the staffs, as he describes the sector as an ominibus Ministry.