Banky W, Adesua Tie Knot In Destination Wedding

Celebrity Couple, Bankole Wellington a.k.a Banky W and Adesuwa Etomi have taken the final leg of their wedding to Cape Town, South Africa after they shut down Lagos last weekend with the festivities of their traditional marriage.

The couple jetted out with their close friends and family earlier in the week and have kept fans seriously anticipating the final event with their posts on social media.

They got legally married on Monday, a day after the traditional wedding at an undisclosed location in Lagos.

Here’s to forever in Jesus name… 🏽 #BAAD2017 #TheFinale

A post shared by Banky W. (@bankywellington) on Nov 25, 2017 at 6:24am PST

Tagged #BAAD2017, the wedding has created much buzz on social media and has been labeled ‘wedding of the year’.

It had in attendance friends and colleagues including Tunde Demuren, Toolz, Linda Ejiofor, Ebuka, among others.

While many have continued to beam with excitement for the couple, some have also taken time to advise them to keep their affairs more private, after their big day today.