Bank staff jailed 6 years for theft

An Ikeja High Court, presided over by Justice Lateef Lawal-Akapo, has sent a former employee of Fidelity Bank Plc, Ihionu Chibuike, to six years imprisonment.

Unlocker Justice Lawal-Akapo arrived at the decision after Chibuike pleaded guilty to the amended four-count charge on stealing, obtaining money by false pretence, forgery and imperso-nation made against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. In his judgment, Justice Akapo declared that the former Fidelity Bank staff should spend one year each on the first and second count, two years on the third, and two on the 4th. The judge ordered that upon the completion of his jail term, Chibuike should refund N1,451,592, being the outstanding balance, to the victim. He ruled that Chibuike’s two years jail term should run concurrently from the day of the sentence. Meanwhile, the convicted Chibuike has so far refunded N3,498,408.