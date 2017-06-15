Bank Robbery: Imo Police Arrests Three Suspects

The Imo state Police Command said it has arrested three suspects in connection to the robbery that occurred at Zenith Bank along Wetheral Road Owerri in February.

Addressing newsmen in Owerri, the Imo State capital, State Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike said the suspects who were identified as Justice Ogbonna also known as JJ, Turbine Charles, Okechukwu Nwanebo a.k.a. Modestus are cooling their feet in the police net.

The Commissioner said for the avoidance of doubt, that the trio of Sergeant Chukwudi Iboko and Sergeant Sunday Agbo who died during the incident and Sergeant Otu Athan who sustained injuries remain uncommon heroes of the Nigerian police.

He commended their gallant, professional and courageous display in defense of life and property.

He added that the Nigerian Police FORCE (NPF) under the able leadership of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, have not, did not and will not abandon them and or their families.

As all their financial rites, entitlements, benefits and even privileges shall be fully paid in no distant time.