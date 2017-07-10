Banire drags Lagos APC chairman to court, demands N500m

Banire is demanding N500 million damages from Ajomale over alleged libelous publication

The National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Muiz Banire, has dragged the Chairman of the party in Lagos State, Chief Dele Ajomale, to court.

Banire is demanding N500 million damages from Ajomale over alleged libelous publication.

The case, instituted by Ekikhalo Chambers, on behalf of Banire, is premised on the publication of a statement credited to Ajomale on the fallout of the primaries of the party in Lagos State, with particular reference to Odi Olowo Local Council Development Area, for the upcoming local government election in the state..

One of the claimants to the chairmanship ticket had gone to court.

After judgement was delivered, Ajomale said it was the handiwork of Banire.

The statement, credited to Ajomale, which is the cause of the action was quoted in the court papers filed by Banire’s lawyer.

Ajomale said in a statement: “This judgment in respect of Odi-Olowo LCDA was obtained by deception. It was an ambush. The judge was misled into believing those presented to him as genuine members of the All Progressives Congress have nothing to do with the conduct and organisation of the primaries.

“Pray, how can the so-called party members brought in as defendants be the same persons disavowing the party’s primaries? They were the ones who were served the court processes. Nobody in APC Lagos was served the court processes. They were the plaintiffs and defendants at the same time. Muiz Banire filed the suit by proxy; he also procured the lawyer who ‘defended’ the party. As the Yoruba would say, he invited the thief and also called for law enforcement officers to come and arrest the thief.

“The court process had been on for more than a month, but the party only knew a day before Banire got the judgement.”

Banire said the statement is false as he is not a party to the suit.

He said Ajomale cast aspersion on his personality as “someone who procures judgement by fraud, subverts the course of justice and manipulates the judicial process for ulterior motives.”

He is thus claiming N500 million as damages.

Banire, however, said he is open to alternative means of resolving the issue.

The statement of claim said: “As you are aware, our client considers litigation only as a last resort. In this regard, our client is open to resolving this matter through conciliation, mediation, arbitration or other dispute