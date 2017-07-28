Banire: APC National exco overrules local ward

— 28th July 2017

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has refuted an announcd suspension of the National Legal Adviser, Muiz Banire. The statement announcing this was signed by the Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi on Friday.

“The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to the purported suspension of the Party’s National Legal Adviser, Dr. Muiz Banire (SAN) by the Party’s executive committee in Mushin Local government area of Lagos State.

“We wish to state categorically that the purported suspension is a nullity as the local chapter of the Party does not have such powers to suspend a national officer.

“According to the Party’s constitution, such powers reside with the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party,” he said.

Abdullahi advised Party members to channel whatever issues there might be, to the party structure and constitution that provides ample avenues for redress and dispute resolution.

“If the local chapter is unable to achieve a resolution, the NWC can and will wade in the matter to achieve amicable settlement,” he added. (NTA)