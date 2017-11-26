Badoo strikes again, kills pastor

A Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor was killed at the hours of Sunday by suspected members of the Badoo ritual gang.

His wife and 10-month-old baby were said to have been found unconscious and rushed to Ikorodu General Hospital by policemen from Igbogbo Division.

The attack occurred few hours after acting Police Commissioner Imohimi Edgal met with all stakeholders at the palace of the Ikorodu monarch, Oba Abdulrasheed Shotobi on the menace of ritual killings.

It was gathered that the assailants smashed the head of the pastor identified as Victor Kanayo with two big stones, which were said to have been found beside him