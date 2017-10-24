Autopsy for late Soje’s remains necessary to ascertain cause of death- Police

By Terhemen Abua.

An autopsy on the remains of Edward Soje (54), a director with the Kogi State civil service who committed suicide on October 16, is to be conducted to ascertain the cause of his death, says Police Command in Kogi.

Disclosing this at a news conference in Lokoja, the Police Public Relation Officer, ASP William Aya, disclosed that the late Soje before committing suicide had partial stroke and hence the need for the autopsy.

Scannews reports that Aya also disclosed that the police were yet to be in possession of the suicide note allegedly written by Soje before committing suicide maintaining that the autopsy report would be made public as soon as it is ready.

It would be recalled that Soje, a director in the Kogi State Teaching Service Commission was on Oct. 16 found hanging on a tree behind the mammy market at Maigumeti Army Barracks in Lokoja while the police came later to remove the body and took it to the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja.