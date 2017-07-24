Attacks on people, destruction of property won’t go unpunished, President tells Samburu leaders



NAIROBI, 24 July 2017 (PSCU) – Attacks on people and destruction of property will not go unpunished, President Uhuru Kenyatta told leaders from Samburu County today.



President Kenyatta said he swore to protect all Kenyans without discrimination and will not renege on that mandate.



“I swore to protect all lives and all property in Kenya. That is a point you must always take to mind,” President Kenyatta said during the meeting at State House, Nairobi.



Referring to the conflict between Samburu herders and ranchers in Laikipia County, President Kenyatta asked the leaders to embrace dialogue to resolve the wrangles instead of taking the law into their own hands.



The President said he has a special attachment to Samburu County and is ready to work with the leaders to transform the lives of residents but will not tolerate anybody breaking the law.



“Whatever problems there are, let us resolve them peacefully to the satisfaction of the people of Baringo, West Pokot, Turkana and Laikipia counties,” the President said.



The President also spoke against incitement to violence, saying Kenyans have a right to live and own property in any part of the country.



The leaders, including Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal and Senator Naisula Lesuuda (Nominated), assured President Kenyatta of support, saying he will get more votes from Samburu in August 8 polls than he did in 2013.



They thanked the President for the unprecedented development witnessed in their county on the last four-and-a-half-years, especially the Rumuruti-Samburu road that is under construction. The leaders assured the President that they will form a committee to ensure that the grazing land