Attack on Jonathan: Niger Delta Group brands Amaechi, Oshiomhole

double-faced liars

*Says Edo ex-Gov is idle and looking for new job

For attacking former President Goodluck Jonathan, the Save Ijaw Nation

Group (SING) has taken transport minister Rotimi Amaechi and former

governor Adams Oshiomhole to the cleaners, describing then as

double-faced liars and serial betrayers.

Both Amaechi and Oshiomhole were reported to have spoken against

Jonathan at separate events on Tuesday.

While the former Edo governor had queried Jonathan’s capacity as

President, Amaechi had claimed that Nigeria was heading towards a

civil war during the 2015 elections.

However, replying the two politicians in one statement the Save Ijaw

Group accused Amaechi of delusional thinking, stressing that Amaechi

was among those threatening war while Jonathan was preaching peace.

The statement issued by the co-ordinator of the Group Mr. Otobo

Osborne also reminded Oshiomhole that he had before now always praised

Jonathan for his statesmanship but has turned against the ex-President

because “he is out of a job and is desperate to curry favour with the

hope of getting a new job”.

The statement reads: “Rotimi Amaechi, the man who threatened that his

party would form a parallel government if they did not win the 2015

election now accuses former President Jonathan who said ‘my ambition

is not with the blood of any Nigerian’ of leading Nigeria to a civil

war. If this is not delusional thinking then it is hard to imagine

what is.

“Never since the civil war has Nigeria been as divided as it is today

with different regions of the nation giving quit notices to each

other. A prudent person would in such circumstances tailor their

speech to build unity, but not Rotimi Amaechi.

Sadly, what we are experiencing today is the culmination of the

threats made during the course of the 2015 elections by persons like

Amaechi.

Also, on the recent vituperation by the former Edo state governor,

Adams Oshiomhole, against the person of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, it is

sufficient to use Oshiomhole’s own words to counter him.

Nigerians may recall that after wining his re-election in 2012, Adams

Oshiomhole visited the Aso Rock Presidential Villa on July 17, 2012

and said as follows to State House correspondents:

“President Jonathan has demonstrated statesmanship. I think there is

hope for Nigeria. What the Edo election has confirmed is that when the

President and Commander-in-Chief puts the country first and conducts

himself as a statesman, not just as a party leader, credible elections

are possible”.

“Of course it is not surprising that Oshiomhole would change his tone

today especially when he is out of a job and is desperate to curry

favour with the hope of getting a new job but we wish to remind him

that under Jonathan elections were free and fair as he said and there

was no ‘inconclusive elections’.

“In a democratic setting, the most basic requirement of any leader is

that he provides the platform for democracy and the economy to thrive.

On both scores, no one can fault Jonathan.

”We are however not surprised at the utterances of these two

characters because they have proven to be double-faced liars and

serial betrayers.”