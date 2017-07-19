AS FEDERAL GOVT. RELEASES PARIS CLUB REFUND, BENUE, LABOUR HOLD MEETING

Following the release of the second tranche of the Paris Club refund to states across the country and consistent with its policy of transparency in the handling of the state finances, the Benue State government today met with State labour leaders to look at the state financial situation and how to address the payment of workers salaries in view of the short-fall in the money released to the state.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, State acting governor, Engr Benson Abounu disclosed that the money fell far short of what was due to the state, explaining that whereas the state was expecting N13.7 bn or 25% of its total share from the Paris Club refund as the second tranche, only N6.8bn or ½ of the 25% was released, less 5% consultancy fee translating to N6.46 bn.

He stated that though the money received did not meet their expectation, government would nonetheless do all in its powers to pay workers what is available; assuring that the on-going screening exercise will not affect the payment of salaries or cause any worker to suffer as a result of it.

He explained that till the screening exercise ends and proper analysis is made of their findings, workers shall continue to receive the same money they are paid before the modified table payment screening began.

Also speaking, State chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Godwin Anya expressed sadness at the meager amount that came to the state against the backdrop of the huge backlog of salary arrears.

Though sad, Comrafe Anya expressed happiness that the State government has continued to carry Labour along in the matter of salary payment and has not hidden anything from them, adding that the government is working hard at finding other options or solutions to the salary problem in the state.