Army kills 40 Boko Haram, arrest 18

 The Nigerian Army said it has made significant effort in the push towards routing out the ruminants of Boko Haram insurgents in Sambisa forest and other location in the theater of operation.
Briefing journalists at the monthly press briefing, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, on Wednesday at the Command Control Center, Maiduguri disclosed that his troops killed a total of 40 Boko Haram insurgents, arrested 18 and rescued about 230 victims during combat in Sambisa forest in the last one month.
Maj. Gen Attahiru also added that total of ten insurgents surrendered within the period under review, stressing that the Theatre had recorded many successes against the insurgents after  the newly-launched  Operation DEEP PUNCH 2 and Operation RUWAN WUTA in Sambisa forest.
According to him, two operations focused on coordinated aerial bombardments by the air and artillery platforms supported by land operations to decimate the insurgents.
He also explained that the Mobile Strike Teams (MSTs) inaugurated in August has drastically gained momentum and had continued to ensure that the Main Supply Routes of the insurgents (MSRs) were firmly secured.
Gen Attahiru noted that the operations had enhanced safety of commuters as well as ensured the gradual return of economic activities in some affected rural communities.
His words: “Some of the operations led to the killing of two  key Boko Haram commanders, Abdu Kawuri and Abubakar Benishek, in a successful operation on Sept. 1  at Alafa in Bama Local Government Area.
“Additionally, a prominent Commander, Ba’abba Ibrahim, and two other commanders died after sustaining injuries during their last encounter with our Special Forces in an ambush at Magumeri council.
“In another encounter, our troops had repelled an attack on IDPs camp at Banki. The attack followed discreet insurgents’ infiltration into the area through the Nigeria – Cameroun border.
“The fire fight between our troops and the insurgents resulted in the death of two insurgents and caused others to flee. Unfortunately, eleven IDPs were killed and two others were wounded in the process.
“Search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched in a concerted effort to locate the missing IDPs while the wounded civilians were evacuated for medical treatment,” he said.
Speaking on the number of arrests, The Theatre Commander said that the troops also arrested 18 Boko Haram terrorists and their collaborators after they infiltrated into IDPs camp and that the suspects were currently undergoing investigation.
He disclosed that six members of the Civilian Joint Task Force were killed in a bomb attack by Boko Haram on IDPs camp in Ngala.
Attahiru further said that during the period under review, troops foiled several suicide and other forms of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attacks, “thereby causing the adversary to drown in its own blood”.
“I want to reassure you that Boko Haram will finally be brought to its knees in no distant time as troops had conducted precursor operations and other offensives geared toward their final defeat.
On ambush operations, The Theatre Commander said troops had denied the insurgents any freedom of action through its ambushes along Road Ngurosoye – Bama near Borno State College of Basic Studies (BOCOBS) and Mararaba Kirawa.
“Also, on Sept. 12, 17 own troops successfully sprung an ambush against insurgents using the Firgi crossing point in Bama Local Government Area to access the Sambisa forest.
“The ambush was extended to Mallam Gonare where 2 Boko Haram terrorists were killed.  Troops also recovered unexploded ordnance and 7.62 mm ammunition during the operation.
“In the same vein, on Sept. 12, 17, troops ambushed fleeing elements along Road Ngoshe – Bokko Kugile and killed one of the insurgents.
“Troops also recovered 3 bicycles, 2 wrist watches, 2 SIM cards and the sum of N1, 140.
“Similarly, on Sep.14 17, our troops in conjunction with vigilantes sprung ambush against insurgents around Lokodisa in Gwoza Local Government Area.
“One terrorist was killed while others fled with gunshot wounds. Troops also recovered one AK 47 rifle, 117 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, 14 rounds of 21mm, 7 bicycles, one trolley, a machete and 2 jerry cans.”
13 comments

  1. Barry Gabor
    Barry Gabor
    October 12, 2017 at 11:36 am

    FAKE NEWS

    Reply
  2. Benjamin Okoji
    Benjamin Okoji
    October 12, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Fake

    Reply
  3. John Peter
    John Peter
    October 12, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    Liars. BH kill 40000 Nigerian soldiers and arrest none
    The truth

    Reply
  4. Kaycee Kenero
    Kaycee Kenero
    October 12, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Lie

    Reply
  5. Daniel Egbu
    Daniel Egbu
    October 12, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    Reply
  6. Louis Anunobi
    Louis Anunobi
    October 12, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    For those who care to know.

    Reply
  7. Nasy Ryms
    Nasy Ryms
    October 12, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    100% Lie no Evidence

    Reply
  8. Ikemefula Nobart
    Ikemefula Nobart
    October 12, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Hahahaha the zoo don come again ooo.pls tell us how many soldiers they kill

    Reply
  9. Anthony Festus Wayne
    Anthony Festus Wayne
    October 12, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Fake news

    Reply
  10. Ogbu Chijioke
    Ogbu Chijioke
    October 12, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    This video was the one taken @ umuahia along Nnamdi kanu street so which way did you meet boko haram there?

    Reply

