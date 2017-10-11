ARMY FREE MEDICAL SERVICES IN THE SOUTH EAST: 

Chief Uche Sunday Aja Wrote…

When did it become the duty of soldiers to administer free medical services to Nigerians? Where and where have they done this before? Even if they have done it before in any part of the country why should they do it now in the South East where their presence is a source of worry and bloodletting or are they not aware that majority of the people in the region do not want them? Why can’t they be properly advised by those who are close to them? Soldiers are trained to shoot guns and they have been shooting. They should leave medical services to those trained for that or first of all administer the free medical services on members of their immediate families who I am sure need same more than the children they are trying to force their services on even without the approval of the governor of the state which makes it more suspicious. How can an institution like the army go to Anambra state to offer free medical services to anybody without the consent of the executive governor?