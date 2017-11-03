AREA M COMMANDER IMPLEMENTS CP’s NEW DIRECTIVE ON HOTELS OPERATION

The Commander, Area M Police Command,Idimu,Lagos State,Mr. Austine Akika,an Assistant Commissioner of Police(ACP),has directed all owners of hospitality facilities in his jurisdiction to ensure the installation of CCTV in their premises.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ forum in his Command area,the ever proactive Police Officer who said he would ensure the implementation of the directive of the State Commissioner of Police, Omohimi Edgal to the letters,also warned hotels that harbour drug peddlers,consumers or operators to desist from the act or face the music.

ACP Akika called on hoteliers, Lounge and night club operators in areas covered by his Command to also desist from the promotion of prostitution which he said had got to a very alarming rate.

“We have zero tolerance for crime in Lagos,hence the stern warning of the C.P on the urgent readjustment in night life in the state and the need for closer cooperation between hoteliers and the local Police”,ACP Akika stated.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Omohimi Edgal had on Saturday October 28, 2017 held a stakeholders’ meeting with hospitality operators in the state at the Command