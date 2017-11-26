Apo Six: Why we reinstated officer charged with murder of Abuja traders — Police

Sunday , 26 November 2017
November 26, 2017

The police have confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that a deputy commissioner charged with the 2005 murder of auto parts dealers and a woman in Abuja has been reinstated.
But the force said the reinstatement was sanctioned by the Police Service Commission which relied on the judgement of the FCT High Court that freed Ibrahim Danjuma after finding him not culpable on March 9.
“The police received instruction from the Police Service Commission that the officer should be reinstated because he had been discharged and acquited by a competent court,” said police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood.
Mr. Danjuma and four other officers were tried for the killing of the traders between the night of June 7 and 8, 2005. They had spent some time at a club on Gimbiya Street, Area 11, and were returning to their home in Apo neighbourhood when they encountered some police officers that fired at them.
The police had initially said that the victims, whose were between ages 21-25 and included a woman, were armed robbers.
But a panel set up by President Olusegun Obasanjo to look into the disputed most of the account by the police and recommended Mr. Danjuma and his men for trial.
All the officers were immediately placed on suspension by the police.
Twelve years later, two of the officers were convicted and sentenced to death, but the FCT High Court presiding judge, Ishaq Bello, said there was no evidence to convict Mr. Danjuma and two others.
Last week, Sahara Reporters disclosed that the police have reinstated Mr. Danjuma.
Premium Times
  1. Mathias Okey Chigbata
    Mathias Okey Chigbata
    November 26, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Rubbish

  2. Austin Emy
    Austin Emy
    November 26, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    We’re not surprised any more with anything that’s happening in this government.
    That’s another fulfillment of their dividends of democracy in negative, change, mantra government.
    Campaign promise uphold…..
    This is an Era of rewarding bad behaviours.
    If fugitive Maina can be reinstated, promoted and paid by this government, why not!
    Shameful.

  3. Anthony Solomon
    Anthony Solomon
    November 26, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    It is well😱

  4. Derek Ezims
    Derek Ezims
    November 26, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Nigeria is no longer a country but a jungle for animals.

  5. Peter Edache Eyije
    Peter Edache Eyije
    November 26, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    What a shame

  6. Rosemary Ngozi
    Rosemary Ngozi
    November 26, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Real jungle.

  7. Sam Uche Macaulay
    Sam Uche Macaulay
    November 26, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    It is a shame. Nigeria sorry

  8. Obinna Onunkwo
    Obinna Onunkwo
    November 26, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Ohaneze wake up , now is the time forget about Nigeria .

  9. Marshal Moc Okolie
    Marshal Moc Okolie
    November 26, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    God will punish all of u who support evil.

  13. Aso Chigozie
    Aso Chigozie
    November 26, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Is good APC is doing best work

  17. Michael Kennis Nnuji
    Michael Kennis Nnuji
    November 26, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    And the igbos will vote again in 2019 for APC,,,, you can imagine on how the SE governors sold their brothers and sisters to death just to get money and influence,,,,

  21. Ifeanyichukwu Madunagu Frank
    Ifeanyichukwu Madunagu Frank
    November 26, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    Terrorist in uniform as police killing like boko haram

  25. Ababa Nna
    Ababa Nna
    November 26, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    I hate Nigeria with passion.

  29. Yan
    Yan'dakan Dass
    November 26, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Why always Buhari. why always Buhari on your target.

  33. Richard Adams
    Richard Adams
    November 26, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Nigeria is a hell were only demons can live comfortable, the saints are forced away by the dids and continue atrocious manners inwhich those governing nig choose, the killings of Biafrans of igbos precisely in every crooked, pretence, Is a must stop, not only merely words, but i pitied Nigeria that have caused Igbo’s venom out

  34. Austin Ewa Ekoh
    Austin Ewa Ekoh
    November 26, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Fighting corruption! In our own very eyes Maina was reinstated with even promotion and pay rise. Today it is the killers of the Apo Six that has been reinstated back into the Nigerian police force. Very soon the members of the boko haram sect will be conscripted into the Nigerian military as part of APC amnesty programme.

  35. Louisa Edet
    Louisa Edet
    November 26, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Abeg go joor! How can you do that?

