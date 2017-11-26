Apo Six: Why we reinstated officer charged with murder of Abuja traders — Police

The police have confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that a deputy commissioner charged with the 2005 murder of auto parts dealers and a woman in Abuja has been reinstated.
But the force said the reinstatement was sanctioned by the Police Service Commission which relied on the judgement of the FCT High Court that freed Ibrahim Danjuma after finding him not culpable on March 9.
“The police received instruction from the Police Service Commission that the officer should be reinstated because he had been discharged and acquited by a competent court,” said police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood.
Mr. Danjuma and four other officers were tried for the killing of the traders between the night of June 7 and 8, 2005. They had spent some time at a club on Gimbiya Street, Area 11, and were returning to their home in Apo neighbourhood when they encountered some police officers that fired at them.
The police had initially said that the victims, whose were between ages 21-25 and included a woman, were armed robbers.
But a panel set up by President Olusegun Obasanjo to look into the disputed most of the account by the police and recommended Mr. Danjuma and his men for trial.
All the officers were immediately placed on suspension by the police.
Twelve years later, two of the officers were convicted and sentenced to death, but the FCT High Court presiding judge, Ishaq Bello, said there was no evidence to convict Mr. Danjuma and two others.
Last week, Sahara Reporters disclosed that the police have reinstated Mr. Danjuma.
God will punish all of u who support evil.
Is good APC is doing best work
And the igbos will vote again in 2019 for APC,,,, you can imagine on how the SE governors sold their brothers and sisters to death just to get money and influence,,,,
Terrorist in uniform as police killing like boko haram
I hate Nigeria with passion.
Why always Buhari. why always Buhari on your target.
