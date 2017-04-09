APC youths boo Amaechi during rowdy meeting — 9th April 2017

It’s a lie, he was not booed -Pub Sec

Some angry All Progressives Congress, APC, youths yesterday disrupted a meeting held in Woji area of Port Harcourt, over what they termed unfulfilled promises by the leader of the party in Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Ameachi.

Sunday Sun gathered that although the leaders of the party had sensed that the angry youths were hell bent on disrupting the meeting, their efforts to stop the rampaging youths came to naught, as they forced their way through the windows and doors, allegedly booing the Minister and accusing him of not fulfilling his electoral promises to them.

The angry youths, majority of who were reportedly from Ogoni area of the state, were said to have disrupted the meeting which was convened by the Minister.

The youths reportedly demanded the restructuring of the party in the state, in preparation for the 2019 general elections. The unruly behaviour of the youths was said to have angered the Minister, who didn’t waste any time in bringing the meeting to a close abruptly.

But, a source, who preferred anonymity told Sunday Sun correspondent that the meeting was well attended by APC youths, adding that there was no problem which could have led to the youths booing the Minister.

He disclosed that because of clash of interest among the youths , they could not agree on who should represent them at the meeting with the Minister.

“The Minister later told them to go home and appoint one person each from their local government areas to meet with him later today’’ the source said.

When contacted to react to the incident, the State Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr. Chris Fine bone denied that Amaechi was booed. He, however, admitted that the meeting of the APC youths with the Minister was contentious.

According to Finebone, there were some contending issues, but Amaechi was able to resolve them. He described the allegation that Amaechi was booed, as ‘happening in the infantile imagination of naysayers’

Finebone said, “They (youths) were asked to resolve the ones they could resolve and move the others forward. That does not amount to booing the minister. What would be the point booing the minister when the youths attended that meeting properly?

Perhaps, there were contending issues among them and that was why he asked them to go and resolve it; they went and resolved the ones they could resolve and then moved the others forward and that was it.

Boo for what? How would they come to the meeting and now begin to boo him (Amaechi)? It was just a mere propaganda by some people.’

In a press statement issued on the same matter, Finebone said ‘’In view of telephone calls by members of the media inquiring about the meeting between the leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and select youths of APC from across the 23 LGAs of the State, the APC uses this medium to assure our media partners and the general public that the meeting was a closed strategic one and not meant for media coverage.’’

‘’We reassure our media friends and the general public that any speculation that there was rancour and unruly behaviour by the youths is unfounded and totally untrue. Even more ludicrous is the rumour that any group engaged in booing while the meeting lasted. That is a lie taken from the pit of hell.

“The APC re-iterates that no such thing took place. May be it happened in the infantile imagination of naysayers and discredited propagandists of PDP.

The meeting between the Hon. Minister of Transportation and the youths of APC went well and there was no basis for any unruly argument or discord between the Minister who was the convener of the meeting and the youths.” He said

▪Sun Newspaper