Saturday , 25 November 2017
Home / News / APC wishes him good luck, his defection not surprising, says Ganduje 

APC wishes him good luck, his defection not surprising, says Ganduje 

November 25, 2017 News 14 Views

The All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, said there were no hard feelings over the decision by the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to dump the party.Its spokesperson, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, while reacting to the development, noted that the move was in tandem with the tenets of democracy.
He stated: “Politics is about interests. We have not seen any formal notification to that effect, but based on what we have seen in the social media, we can say all together that it is surprising, but for us, politics is all about interest.
“So, if the former Vice President feels that his interest is better served elsewhere, we can always wish him good luck. “For us, the task of building a political party is not a day’s job; it is marathon and it takes many years and we will continue to improve on our system until we are able to get the kind of party that we want to really, really build.
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

African Queens embark  on extensive charity works in Port Harcourt 

▪Governor Wike commends African Queens for their exemplary conduct Contestants of the Miss University Africa …

6 comments

  1. Rabilu Abdullahi Ngw
    Rabilu Abdullahi Ngw
    November 25, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Yes, Goodluck Jonathan.

    Reply
  2. Agu Macdonald Chidi
    Agu Macdonald Chidi
    November 25, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    U failed apc people should allow Atiku to rest obanikoro defected to apc almost same time but pdp is not in any way disturbed

    Reply
  3. Usman Hassan
    Usman Hassan
    November 25, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Mai shayi is talking. Hmmmm why won’t Atiku decamp when your idea of change is buying Tea, Bread and egg for the youth as empowerment. The idiot gave his daughter out to another fellow Governor’s son why didn’t give his daughter to mai shayi? Just playing politics of under-developmm.

    Reply
  4. Usman Hassan
    Usman Hassan
    November 25, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Mai shayi is talking. Hmmmm why won’t Atiku decamp when your idea of change is buying Tea, Bread and egg for the youth as empowerment. The idiot gave his daughter out to another fellow Governor’s son why didn’t give his daughter to mai shayi? Just playing politics of under-developmm.

    Reply
  5. Oladipupo Abimbola Femi
    Oladipupo Abimbola Femi
    November 25, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    May ur life never be moving forward-backward like Atiku’s political career
    PDP 👉 ACN 👉 PDP 👉 APC 👉 PDP 👉 ???
    This disease is called Atikulation.
    🙆🙆🙆

    Reply
  6. Oladipupo Abimbola Femi
    Oladipupo Abimbola Femi
    November 25, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    May ur life never be moving forward-backward like Atiku’s political career
    PDP 👉 ACN 👉 PDP 👉 APC 👉 PDP 👉 ???
    This disease is called Atikulation.
    🙆🙆🙆

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved