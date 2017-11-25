APC wishes him good luck, his defection not surprising, says Ganduje 

The All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, said there were no hard feelings over the decision by the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to dump the party.Its spokesperson, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, while reacting to the development, noted that the move was in tandem with the tenets of democracy.

He stated: “Politics is about interests. We have not seen any formal notification to that effect, but based on what we have seen in the social media, we can say all together that it is surprising, but for us, politics is all about interest.

“So, if the former Vice President feels that his interest is better served elsewhere, we can always wish him good luck. “For us, the task of building a political party is not a day’s job; it is marathon and it takes many years and we will continue to improve on our system until we are able to get the kind of party that we want to really, really build.