APC wishes him good luck, his defection not surprising, says Ganduje 

The All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, said there were no hard feelings over the decision by the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to dump the party.Its spokesperson, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, while reacting to the development, noted that the move was in tandem with the tenets of democracy.
He stated: “Politics is about interests. We have not seen any formal notification to that effect, but based on what we have seen in the social media, we can say all together that it is surprising, but for us, politics is all about interest.
“So, if the former Vice President feels that his interest is better served elsewhere, we can always wish him good luck. “For us, the task of building a political party is not a day’s job; it is marathon and it takes many years and we will continue to improve on our system until we are able to get the kind of party that we want to really, really build.
U failed apc people should allow Atiku to rest obanikoro defected to apc almost same time but pdp is not in any way disturbed
Mai shayi is talking. Hmmmm why won’t Atiku decamp when your idea of change is buying Tea, Bread and egg for the youth as empowerment. The idiot gave his daughter out to another fellow Governor’s son why didn’t give his daughter to mai shayi? Just playing politics of under-developmm.
May ur life never be moving forward-backward like Atiku’s political career
PDP 👉 ACN 👉 PDP 👉 APC 👉 PDP 👉 ???
This disease is called Atikulation.
