APC Screens Two Aspirants To Replace Adeleke

Two aspirants have been screened ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries to elect a candidate to represent the party at the senatorial bye–election.

The candidates, Mudashir Hussein and brother to the late Isiaka Adeleke, Ademola Adeleke are vying for the party’s ticket to contest for the vacant seat of the Osun West Senatorial District which became void as a result of the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

Both candidates were screened by the APC national screening committee chaired by the Speaker Nassarawa State House of Assembly, Hon. Sanusi Rikiji, at the state Secretariat, Osogbo.

Hon. Rikiji told journalists at a briefing before the screening exercise that four intending aspirants showed interest in the bye-election, including the state Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Alhaja Latifat Giwa.

According to him, only two out of the said four were present at the screening, which was witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The two screened aspirants at the end of the screening expressed confidence and optimism that they would be victorious at the primaries set holds on Monday June 12.

Meanwhile, earlier on, the APC state Secretary, Rasak Salinsile told the committee that Otunba Ademola Adeleke was not a registered member of the party in the state, saying only his late elder brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke was.

He said only Senator Mudashir Hussein who bought his form at the party Secretariat, was known and recognised by the party in the state.

Otunba, however, debunked the story, presenting a copy of his APC identity card and stating that he became a full member of the party in 2014 when his late brother joined the APC.