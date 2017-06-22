Friday , 23 June 2017
Home / News / APC councillorship candidate’s daughter kidnapped in Lagos

APC councillorship candidate’s daughter kidnapped in Lagos

June 22, 2017 News, Politics 12 Views

.

The 19-year-old daughter of All Progressives Congress (APC) councillorship candidate in Odi Olowo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State, Mr. Bode Adeosun, has been abducted by suspected kidnappers.

The girl identified as Bukola, it was learnt was abducted on Tuesday night around 9p.m. at Ilupeju area of the state, when she went to buy fish for her mother within the community.

It was gathered that the victim and her younger sister went on the errand. While her younger sister went to collect their balance from the fish seller, The Guardian learnt that the kidnappers, who came in a black Toyota Camry car, ordered the girl into their car, without some of the residents and

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Calls for emergency rule in Taraba is satanic, says gov’s media aide.

The call by Fulani herdsmen leaders for an emergency rule in Taraba state has been …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved