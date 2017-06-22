APC councillorship candidate’s daughter kidnapped in Lagos

.

The 19-year-old daughter of All Progressives Congress (APC) councillorship candidate in Odi Olowo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State, Mr. Bode Adeosun, has been abducted by suspected kidnappers.

The girl identified as Bukola, it was learnt was abducted on Tuesday night around 9p.m. at Ilupeju area of the state, when she went to buy fish for her mother within the community.

It was gathered that the victim and her younger sister went on the errand. While her younger sister went to collect their balance from the fish seller, The Guardian learnt that the kidnappers, who came in a black Toyota Camry car, ordered the girl into their car, without some of the residents and