Apapa Violence: Policeman, 18 Others Arrested

The Lagos State Police Command, says it has arrested a police officer and 18 suspected hoodlums for the chaos along the Burma road in Apapa area of the state.

A statement released by the command’s spokesperson, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, said the suspected hoodlums were part of those who took laws into their hands setting the bank ablaze.

The Assistant Superintendent of Police said the fire at the banks was put out by the police and other security agencies.

He stated that the policeman that shot the driver would be charged to court immediately while investigations have begun as it concerns the 18 suspected hoodlums.

“Contrary to reports making rounds in the news, only one tanker driver was shot.

“The policeman has been arrested and would be charged to court immediately.

“The Lagos State Police Command would like to address the members of the public about the rate of impunity and jungle justice in the state.

“We are no longer going to tolerate the act of lawlessness and impunity by members of the public.” the statement read

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, who was also present at the scene of the incident, commended his men for the quick intervention that stopped the hoodlums from wreaking more havoc.

Normalcy had since been restored to the area.