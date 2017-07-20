APAPA UNREST: POLICEMAN, 18 HOODLUMS NABBED

Lagos State Police Command has arrested a police officer alongside 18 suspected hoodlums for allegedly causing chaos along Burma Road in Apapa area of the state.

In a statement released by the state’s police spokesperson, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, the command received a distress call from the Chief Security Officer, CSO of a new generation bank located in the area.

“The caller said hoodlums were trying to take laws into their hands by setting the bank ablaze following the shooting of a tank driver by a policeman, attached to the bank after a altercation.” he said.

Famous-Cole said operatives of the command including the Area Commander Apapa, the Rapid Response Squad, RRS and other security agents quickly rushed to the scene to take charge of the situation.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, was also present at the scene of the incident.

He said if not for the quick intervention of the Police, the hoodlums would have wreaked more havoc as the destroyed private properties and valuables.

He explained that a mob had gathered in front of the bank demanding the trigger-happy policeman be released to them.

But the bank refused, leading to the arson and further attack another bank branch, located on Wharf Road.

The Assistant Superintendent of Police said the fire at the banks was put out by the police and other security agencies as the tanker driver, identified as Azeez was rushed immediately to the hospital for treatment.

He said he was confirmed dead upon arrival at the hospital.

“Contrary to reports making rounds in the news, only one tanker driver was shot.” Famous-Cole reiterated.

The policeman has been arrested and would be charged to court immediately, the police mouth-piece said.

He noted that 18 suspected hoodlums were also arrested and investigations on-going.

“The Lagos state police command would like to address the members of the public about the rate of impunity and jungle justice in the state.

“We are no longer going to tolerate the act of lawlessness and impunity by members of the public.” the statement read.

He said normalcy had since been restored to the area.

Signed

Asp Olarinde Famous-Cole PPRO Lagos state police